SPINDLE (SPD) Price Up 13.7% This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $260,312.69 and $92.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,249.17 or 1.00159899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00032649 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00394650 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.42 or 0.00879825 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.00392118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00055470 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004109 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

