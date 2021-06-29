Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, Acquires 157,720 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,822. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

