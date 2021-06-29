Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $4,723,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 112.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $46,593,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 6.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $2,311,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,261,141 shares of company stock worth $293,969,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.22. 197,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,328,259. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

