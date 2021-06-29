SSI Investment Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $3,796,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 125.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,924. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $93.02 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

