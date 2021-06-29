St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $21.75.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

