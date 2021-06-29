Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 640,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,108,000 after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.54. 2,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.94 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.81.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

