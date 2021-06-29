Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.27. 105,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,845. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

