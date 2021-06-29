SteepCoin Price Tops $0.0004 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $65,952.77 and approximately $18.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00896726 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

