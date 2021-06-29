Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

