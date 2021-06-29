STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of STERIS worth $101,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in STERIS by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $207.23 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.11. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

