Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 167,517 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Steven Madden by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 147,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Steven Madden by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

SHOO stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

