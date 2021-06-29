Stifel Financial Corp Buys 24,796 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $65,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $187.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

