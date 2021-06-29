Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 85,040 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $70,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

