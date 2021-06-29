Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$33.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PARXF stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.