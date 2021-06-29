Stifel Nicolaus Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$12.25

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

