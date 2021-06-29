Stock Buyback Program Approved by DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Board of Directors

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DHX stock remained flat at $$3.37 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 407,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

