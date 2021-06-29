Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 9,470 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 782 put options.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.35.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.