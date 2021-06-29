Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,078 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 777% compared to the typical volume of 351 put options.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,933. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,041.35 and a beta of 0.64. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.