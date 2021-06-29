STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 643,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.