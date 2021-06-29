Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Down 5.5%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.18. 32,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,135,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

