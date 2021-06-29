Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.92. Strattec Security shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 13,750 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $174.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Strattec Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

