StrongHands (SHND) Hits One Day Volume of $20.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $498,889.38 and approximately $20.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,593,485,609 coins and its circulating supply is 17,180,291,255 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.