Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,140 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,050,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,678 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INN shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,768. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

