Sumokoin Price Up 31.4% Over Last Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $64,234.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.00 or 0.00615852 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 287.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.