Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Raised by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

