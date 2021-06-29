SunContract (SNC) Trading 16.3% Higher This Week

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $286,048.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SunContract Coin Profile

SNC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

