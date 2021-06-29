Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in June

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the May 31st total of 295,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $$32.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73.
