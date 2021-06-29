Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in June

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the May 31st total of 295,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $$32.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

