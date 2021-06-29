SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,703 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of SVB Financial Group worth $46,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $556.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

