SVB Leerink Increases Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $480.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $450.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECH. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

Shares of TECH opened at $444.98 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $453.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,098,000 after acquiring an additional 56,501 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

