Syntropy (NOIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $79.32 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $79.32 million and approximately $742,839.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00661079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00038439 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 400,615,898 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

