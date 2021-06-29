Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $119.68. 147,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,328,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

