TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,077 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,077 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $136,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.33. 9,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,549. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

