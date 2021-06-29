TD Asset Management Inc. Has $154.79 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,826 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $154,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.47.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.62. 16,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.65. The company has a market cap of $221.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

