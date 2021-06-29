TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Global Payments worth $190,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Global Payments by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $3,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.08. 1,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,832. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

