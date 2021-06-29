TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,207 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $168,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,457,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.31. 9,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.77.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

