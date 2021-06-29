TD Securities Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$30.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$29.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.49 and a 12 month high of C$30.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.21. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.48.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

