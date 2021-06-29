Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 31,452 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,452 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.56. 3,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.81. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

