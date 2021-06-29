Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,452 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,438,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,386,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after buying an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.56. 3,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.81. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.