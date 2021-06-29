Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,290 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Macerich were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

