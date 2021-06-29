Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 12,092 American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.