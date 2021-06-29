Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,653 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 832.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 275,258 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.