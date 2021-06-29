TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $95.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TTGT traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,118. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.30.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $268,695.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,301.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,697 shares of company stock worth $5,236,125. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

