Tendies (TEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $942,789.26

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $942,789.26 and approximately $93,541.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00704245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,307 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,307 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

