The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Jun 29th, 2021

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SKIN opened at $17.69 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

