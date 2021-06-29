The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Benchmark

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SKIN opened at $17.69 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

