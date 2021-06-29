The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SCHW opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

