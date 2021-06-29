The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $467,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.68.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock worth $104,491,521. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

