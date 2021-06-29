The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

CHEF stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock worth $11,850,365. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

