The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion.

Shares of SJM opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $102.87 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

