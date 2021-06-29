The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,134 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of The Progressive worth $77,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in The Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

