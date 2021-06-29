The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $184.34 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.28.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

